Why Chief Justice BR Gavai got emotional: ‘His dream has come true’

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai got emotional on Saturday while talking about his father's dream of seeing him become a judge. Holding back tears, with a smile on his face, BR Gavai said, as quoted by Live Law, "I am happy that my father's dream has come true."

Justice Gavai was speaking at the felicitation ceremony organised for him by the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI), which also celebrated its 161 years.

Justice Gavai, who is also a member of AAWI, recalled joining the profession of law back in 1983 under Adv Raja Bhau Bhosale. “My colleagues and friends used to sit in Room Nos: 18 and 36 (Bar Rooms). I still remember how we ate lunch in the batch of 10 advocates… Though I shifted to Nagpur but whenever I came to Mumbai, the feeling for Room Nos. 18 and 36 always remained the same. ” Live Law quoted the CJI as saying.

Speaking about other Supreme Court judges who have served before him, Gavai said, “Today we see judgments about social and economic justice... Be it authored by J PB Sawant , J PN Bhagwati or CJI YD Chandrachud... The pragmatic interpretation of our Constitution about social and economic justice... I would say J Sawant has a great contribution to it especially his contribution in Indra Sawhney judgment,” according to Live Law.

During the event, Justice Gavai was facilitated by several senior members of the legal community, including Government pleaders Neha Bhide (Appellate Side), Poornima Kantharia (Original Side) and Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar.

CJI’s dreams shaped by his father

Over a week back on June 27, Justice Gavai had shared how his father wanted him to become a lawyer while he himself aspired to become an architect. He got emotional while talking about his family at the event organised by the Nagpur district court bar association last week.

“I wanted to be an architect, but my father had different dreams for me. He always wanted me to become a lawyer, a dream he could not fulfill himself," teary-eyed CJI had said.

"My father gave himself to the service of Ambedkar. He wanted to be an advocate himself, but couldn't fulfil that wish as he was arrested for being part of the freedom movement," Gavai shared, reported PTI.

"We were a joint family with many kids, and all the responsibility came on my mother and aunt," he added.

After seeing his family’s struggle, Gavai let go of his dream of becoming an architect and became a lawyer. After that too, his father advised to become a judge instead. "Later, when my name was recommended for the post of a judge in the high court, my father said if you remain a lawyer, you will only go after money, but if you become a judge then you will walk on the path laid down by Ambedkar and do good for society," PTI quoted him as saying.

Gavai also said that his father thought his son would become the Chief Justice of India but he did not live to see that day, he passed away in 2015.