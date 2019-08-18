Tribal fest begins in Ladakh after UT move

india

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda inaugurated the nine-day National Tribal Festival, Aadi Mahotsav, in Leh on Saturday. This is the first mega event arranged by the Centre after the announcement of Union Territory status for Ladakh region.

Ahead of the festival, Union home minister Amit Shah sent a message to the people, saying, “I am very happy that the ministry is organising the festival in Leh. This festival will showcase local dance and tribal art and crafts along with herbal medicine. This will bring opportunities to bring economic prosperity to the tribals. I wish them all the best.”

Speaking at the event, Munda said the national object of inclusive development (sabka vikas) includes the development of tribes as an important component. “As per our constitution it is the Government’s responsibility of addressing the special needs of the tribals. We are committed for the overall development of tribal people across the country who are deprived of the benefits of the many schemes of the government,” he said.

Munda added that the ministry will protect the sheep from which pashmina shawl is produced as they perish during monsoon. “The government plans to set up 3000 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK) across the country this year, which will include 13 such outlets in Ladakh.”

Minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh said the products of tribal artisans were being marketed all over the country through 104 retail outlets run by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India and to 190 countries across the country through Amazon, with whom TRIBES India has an agreement.

Welcoming the nullification of Article 370, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal appealed for inclusion of the Ladakh region as the tribal area under Article 244 of Constitution and bring the region under provisions of the Sixth Schedule. “The state should be given a tribal status,” he said.

The Constitution of India makes special provisions for the administration of the tribal dominated areas.

The festival is organised by the ministry along with Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to promote tribal craft and culture. Art and craft from over 20 states is showcased, with 200 tribal artisans participating.

