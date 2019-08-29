Tribal minor found pregnant in Odisha, accused on the run

india

Aug 29, 2019

Police in Odisha have been on the lookout for a cook, who is accused of repeatedly raping a class 9 student at a tribal residential school in Koraput district.

Koraput district welfare officer Madhusmita Mahapatra said the school authorities sent the girl, who is five-month pregnant, home and did not even lodge a police complaint.

“The cook has not turned up at the hostel since May 15,” said Mohapatra. Police received a complaint after the girl was found pregnant and police were trying to arrest the cook.

Last month, a man was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly impregnating a minor inmate at a Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe welfare department-run hostel.

In January, a 14-year-old girl student of a tribal school in Kandhamal district delivered a baby in the toilet of a school hostel.

The girl was sexually assaulted while she had gone home during summer vacations.

