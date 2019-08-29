e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Tribal minor found pregnant in Odisha, accused on the run

Koraput district welfare officer Madhusmita Mahapatra said the school authorities sent the girl, who is five-month pregnant, home and did not even lodge a police complaint.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:03 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneshwar
Police in Odisha have been on the lookout for a cook, who is accused of repeatedly raping a class 9 student
Police in Odisha have been on the lookout for a cook, who is accused of repeatedly raping a class 9 student (HT FILE)
         

Police in Odisha have been on the lookout for a cook, who is accused of repeatedly raping a class 9 student at a tribal residential school in Koraput district.

Koraput district welfare officer Madhusmita Mahapatra said the school authorities sent the girl, who is five-month pregnant, home and did not even lodge a police complaint.

“The cook has not turned up at the hostel since May 15,” said Mohapatra. Police received a complaint after the girl was found pregnant and police were trying to arrest the cook.

Last month, a man was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly impregnating a minor inmate at a Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe welfare department-run hostel.

In January, a 14-year-old girl student of a tribal school in Kandhamal district delivered a baby in the toilet of a school hostel.

The girl was sexually assaulted while she had gone home during summer vacations.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:03 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    INX Media CaseKashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBIRenault TriberIIFA 2019Chandrayaan 2YashP ChidambaramIB Result 2019
    don't miss