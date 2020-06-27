Tribunal to decide on compensation for deaths on Shramik trains: Railways

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:18 IST

Families of several migrant workers who died on board Shramik Special trains can seek compensation through the railways claim tribunal, said railway board chairman VK Yadav on Friday.

“There is a set procedure for claims and there is a railway claim tribunal. All these cases are basically referred to the railway claim tribunal and on case to case basis these claims and compensations are decided and there is a very well laid out procedure for that,” Yadav said at a virtual press conference.

Hindustan Times had reported on May 30 that around 80 people have died in Shramik Special trains between May 9 and May 27, according to Railway Protection Force’s report. The Railways had clarified that deaths had occurred due to pre-existing ailments.

The chairman also said that the ministry is yet to collate the final list of deaths on board Shramik trains.

“As far as the list is concerned, basically this is a state subject and so many states are involved and all these cases handled by state governments and they only finalise the cases so all those lists are yet to be collated...so far we haven’t been able to get the information from all the states but all the state governments are looking into those cases and they will be able to share the information only when they complete all the investigation and come out with their final report,” he said.

In an interview to HT on June 1, railway minister Piyush Goyal had said Railways has been transparent about deaths and insisted on compiling a list of them.

“Some of the stories are sought to be portrayed as if people died of hunger or starvation. I can say with confidence that no one died of hunger,” he had said, adding that in long-distance travel, some deaths occur even in normal operations.

To be clear, railways provides ex-gratia payment to victims of railway accidents under the Railway Act. The national transporter had in 2017 increased the compensation amount for the family of a deceased person to Rs 8 lakh. Compensation can also be sought under section 123 of the Act citing “untoward incident.” However, in other cases, a claim for compensation can also be sought through the railway claim tribunal.

“Ex gratia is given for railway accidents caused by railways itself due to derailment or collision or any other fault. For cases of untoward incidents involving deaths or injuries caused mostly by passengers or people themselves either by trespassing or run over or accidentally falling from a train, usually no ex-gratia is given. People can claim compensation through the railway claims tribunal,” a railway official explained.