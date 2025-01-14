Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trinamool Congress worker shot dead in Bengal, police suspect internal party conflict

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 03:29 PM IST

TMC local worker Hasa Sheikh was killed in the attack and two others, including Bakul Sheikh, the regional TMC president, were injured.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a shooting incident on a newly constructed road in West Bengal's Malda district.

Hasa Sheikh, a local TMC worker killed.
Hasa Sheikh, a local TMC worker killed.

The deceased was identified as Hasa Sheikh, a local TMC worker, while one of the injured is Bakul Sheikh, the regional TMC president, India Today reported.

The identities of the attackers are still unclear, but eyewitnesses have described the incident as gruesome and tumultuous. The police, on the other hand suspect enmity within a political party.

Few days ago, that district saw another high-profile murder. Dulal Sarkar, who worked as a councillor for Trinamool Congress, was shot on January 4.

Seven individuals arrested

Seven individuals have been arrested as part of the Sarkar murder investigation, including Narendra Nath Tiwari, president of the TMC's Malda town unit.

The officials believe that the attempt to assassinate the councillor stemmed from a long-standing feud between Tiwari and Sarkar. The shooting on Tuesday highlights Malda's growing insecurity as well as escalating TMC tensions. Despite intensified efforts by police to understand the causes behind these violent acts, the community remains fearful and confused.

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee earlier shared a condolence message on X. She wrote, "My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor."

The string of murders raises concerns about the stability of local political dynamics and the ability to maintain safety in the trial region while police continue their investigation into both instances. Calls for prompt justice and action to stop political violence are becoming stronger, and the district is still on edge for the time being.

Also Read: 52-year-old TMC worker killed in Nandigram

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On