Trinamool Congress worker shot dead in Bengal, police suspect internal party conflict

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday in a shooting incident on a newly constructed road in West Bengal's Malda district. Hasa Sheikh, a local TMC worker killed.

The deceased was identified as Hasa Sheikh, a local TMC worker, while one of the injured is Bakul Sheikh, the regional TMC president, India Today reported.

The identities of the attackers are still unclear, but eyewitnesses have described the incident as gruesome and tumultuous. The police, on the other hand suspect enmity within a political party.

Few days ago, that district saw another high-profile murder. Dulal Sarkar, who worked as a councillor for Trinamool Congress, was shot on January 4.

Seven individuals arrested

Seven individuals have been arrested as part of the Sarkar murder investigation, including Narendra Nath Tiwari, president of the TMC's Malda town unit.

The officials believe that the attempt to assassinate the councillor stemmed from a long-standing feud between Tiwari and Sarkar. The shooting on Tuesday highlights Malda's growing insecurity as well as escalating TMC tensions. Despite intensified efforts by police to understand the causes behind these violent acts, the community remains fearful and confused.

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee earlier shared a condolence message on X. She wrote, "My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today. From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor."

The string of murders raises concerns about the stability of local political dynamics and the ability to maintain safety in the trial region while police continue their investigation into both instances. Calls for prompt justice and action to stop political violence are becoming stronger, and the district is still on edge for the time being.

