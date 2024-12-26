52-year-old TMC worker killed in Nandigram

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in East Midnapore district’s Nandigram area on Thursday, police said. BJP leader Megnad Pal said Bishoi was reported to have been killed after an altercation between two sides got out of hand. “This isn’t a political murder”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This is the second murder of a TMC functionary in Nandigram in a month. On December 9, a TMC booth president Bishnupada Mondal was murdered and his brpother was injured.

Police said 52-year-old Mahadeb Bishoi, who used to sell meat, was found dead in his shop on Thursday morning. There were some injury marks on his body.

“Bishoi was found dead inside his shop at Brindaban Chowk. He was probably beaten to death. We have sent the body for post mortem. No one has been arrested,” said a district police officer.

Local TMC leaders alleged that Bishoi, a long-term party worker, was beaten to death by Bharatiya Janata Party-backed goons.

“There have been attacks on him earlier too. Yesterday he was abducted by BJP goons and beaten to death. Later his body was dumped in his shop,” said Sheikh Sufiyan, a TMC leader from Nandigram.

The TMC blocked the road for a few hours demanding immediate arrest of accused.

Megnad Pal, a BJP leader, said Bishoi was reported to have been killed following an altercation. “This isn’t a political murder. Local residents were celebrating on Christmas. An altercation broke out between some villagers who were in an inebriated state. It later snowballed and Bishoi was murdered,” he said.

Nandigram is considered a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator and his family. In the 2021 assembly elections, the TMC won a landslide victory in West Bengal but chief minister Mamata Banerjee lost in a cliffhanger to Adhikari, her former protege and BJP leader, from Nandigram assembly seat.