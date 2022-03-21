Trinamool's Babul Supriyo on bypoll: 'New journey, hoping for better 2nd inning'

Trinamool's Babul Supriyo, who is contesting the Ballygunge assembly bypoll, on Monday called it a "new journey in politics". The 51-year-old former union minister had switched from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress last year, months after assembly elections. "I'm filing my nomination today. It's a new journey in politics for me. I've got the blessings of CM Mamata Banerjee and support of party workers and will try to better my second inning of politics as compared to first," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ballygunge is set to see a contest between two singer-politicians - Supriyo and the BJP's Keya Ghosh. And the two leaders have already been sparring.

Ghosh has accused Supriyo of changing political parties like clothes. To this Supriyo responded in a tweet: "Over-confidence is a very dangerous thing, no wonder 'Keya Ghosh' doesn't know it. There is no knowledge of history, so one does not know that changing a party once in politics cannot be compared to 'changing clothes'."

Supriyo had been a vehement critic of Mamata Banerjee's party. And his switch had come as a surprise. He had also resigned as the Lok sabha MP from Asansol.

Now, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha is set to contest from Asansol for Trinamool. Mamata Banerjee made the announcement earlier this month in a tweet: appy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol."

Sinha was also with the BJP earlier but he fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate.

The Bengal bypolls will be held on April 12. Trinamool is hoping to win both the seats with the high-profile candidates.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul. ...view detail