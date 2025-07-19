Search
Tripura: 15-member team to identify, deport illegal immigrants from border district

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 12:20 pm IST

The team will upload captured biometrics, including facial photographs, fingerprints, demographic details of foreign nationals, on the ministry of home affairs portal

Agartala: The state government has formed a team of 15 members in the West Tripura district to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

illegal immigrants will then be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) to deport them to their native land. (AFP/ Representative photo)
“In accordance with the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals/Rohingyas, a district-level Special Task Force (STF) with the following members of the district has been constituted for West Tripura District Police to detect, identify, and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh/Myanmar settled or apprehended in the district,” superintendent of police of West Tripura district, Kiran Kumar, said in a notice issued on Friday.

SP Kumar said that team members will upload captured biometrics, including facial photographs, fingerprints, and demographic details of foreign nationals, on the ministry of home affairs (MHA) portal (mha.gov.in). They will then be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) to deport them to their native land.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, in May, had said that no illegal immigrants from Bangladesh or Rohingyas from Myanmar or any other country would be allowed to enter the state under any condition, and if they infiltrate Indian territory, they would be pushed back as per the law.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre border with Bangladesh, second only to West Bengal. While most parts of the border in Tripura have been covered by barbed wire fencing, some stretches remain unfenced due to local disputes.

As per a police report, foreign nationals often cross over into districts like Sepahijala, West, South, Unakoti, and Dhalai. They often use Tripura as a corridor to move to different parts of the country in search of jobs, shelter, and a place to settle.

