Tripura: 575 sheltered in relief camps due to flood

Agartala: As many as 575 people from 132 families sought refuge in seven relief camps after they suffered severe flooding caused by incessant rainfall in the past 48 hours, according to an official from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, South Tripura and Gomati districts received heavy rainfall (File Photo)

A senior SEOC official said that Tripura’s South and Gomati districts have suffered due to widespread flooding.

“Currently, 575 people from 132 families are in the relief camps. The figures are likely to reduce tomorrow as the situation is getting normal,” said the official.

The SEOC report earlier stated that 22 relief camps were opened in South Tripura, providing shelter to 861 individuals from 271 families. Later, relief camps were reduced to 18 with 609 members of 199 families.

In Gomati district, two relief camps were opened, where 15 families consisting of 52 members have been sheltered, according to the report.

In the last 24 hours, South Tripura and Gomati districts received heavy rainfall, with Belonia in the south receiving 118.5 mm of rain, considered to be the highest rainfall among all sub-divisions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has further predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers in most of the places in these two districts in the next 24 hours.

Officials said that the families in the relief camps have been provided with facilities, including food, drinking water, medical aids, etc.

Officials from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that necessary assistance would be provided to the affected families after assessment of the damage.

An SDMA official said that the heavy rainfall also triggered landslides in some areas, though no damage has been yet reported.

According to the latest information, the water level of river Muhuri at Jolaibari station in South Tripura is 23.50 metres, below expected flood level, and the water level of Muhuri at Bankar area is at 14.70 metres, under danger level of 15.00 metres.

The current level of water at river Feni at Sabroom Bazar Ghat in South district is 17.60 metres, which is flowing right below the critical level, while in Gomati district, the water level of the river Gomati is 10.88 metres, below the warning level of 11.50 metres.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that chief minister Manik Saha is monitoring the overall situation closely, and the administration is taking preparations to deal with it.

CM Saha, who also sought reports from the secretary of revenue department and the IMD, said that shelters were prepared and evacuation is being done with precaution. He also appealed to people not to panic, as the administration is monitoring the situation closely.