Tripura ADC poll: BJP promises recognition to Kokborok, indigenous languages

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) polls scheduled for April 12. The manifesto promises formal recognition of Kokborok and other indigenous languages, and proposes renaming the TTAADC as Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council. Kokborok is the lingua franca of a majority of Tripura’s indigenous population. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha joins hands during public meeting at Gandatwisa in Dhalai on Saturday. (@DrManikSaha2 X)

The “Sankalp Patra” manifesto pledges to establish democratically elected village committees and introduce initiatives to preserve indigenous traditions and customary laws.

It also vows to open handloom and handicraft training centres in every zone to empower indigenous women, setting up a girls’ hostel in each district of indigenous areas, strengthen indigenous women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and take special initiatives to increase the number of “lakhpati didis” to provide special skill training programmes to boys and girls from TTAADC areas to avail job opportunities at national and international level.

It also pledged to open a medical college in Dhalai district, a nursing and a paramedical Institute at Khumulwung, a modern football academy, a Martial Arts academy, provide financial and other kinds of support to young entrepreneurs, implement a “ drug-free Tripura” through TTAADC administration, among other initiatives.

Chief minister Dr Manik Saha told reporters at TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwung, “I shall say that history is going to be made. The BJP is going to form the government in TTAADC for the first time. People are now aware of this. No one wants violence. We don’t believe in violence. Since we announced that we would contest 28 seats, they (TIPRA Motha) resorted to violence. We strongly condemn the violence.”

When asked about the government’s allegations about corruption in TTAADC led by TIPRA, and what the BJP has done to counter it, Saha said, “TTAADC is a local committee. When we shall come to power in TTAADC, then everything will come. Now, we don’t want to interfere in this. We shall do when time will come.”

Later, Saha said on social media, “Bharatiya Janata Party has always been committed to fulfilling every promise. Our unwavering resolve is to work for the overall welfare and empowerment of our Janajati brothers and sisters. With top priority to the all-round development of the Janajati community, today we released our Sankalp Patra at Khumulwng for the upcoming ADC elections, focusing on economic, social, cultural, and linguistic progress across ADC areas, while also opening new avenues for education, skill development, and employment opportunities. Together, we move forward with the vision of a Viksit TTAADC, rooted in prosperity, identity, and opportunity for all. #Sankalp4VikshitTTAADC.”

While enumerating the BJP’s agenda from the manifesto, former Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura said they had prioritised giving recognition to Kokborok and other indigenous languages. “In our Sankalp Patra, we kept 29 points that we shall fulfil if we come to power ( in TTAADC),” he told reporters.