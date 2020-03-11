Tripura BJP leader ask PM Modi to legalise cannabis for medicinal purposes

india

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:44 IST

A Tripura BJP leader has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to legalise the use of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes throughout the country even as the BJP-IPFT government in the state continues its campaign against it.

Prasenjit Chakraborty, a BJP leader and former party spokesperson, wrote to the PM on Wednesday requesting him to constitute a high-powered commission to carry out a research on Cannabis’ medicinal values. He also requested an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, to allow the production, cultivation, sale, purchase and transportation of ‘Ganja’ for medicinal and industrial purposes.

Chakraborty is also the founder of a social organization under the banner of ‘Janajagaran Mancha.’

“I think the Government should constitute a national-level regulatory authority to regulate cultivation, production, sale, purchase, transportation and uses of Ganja in the country.....I am sure Sir, India will highly benefit if Ganja is properly and scientifically used for medicinal and or industrial purposes,” the letter reads.

After forming the government in 2018, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb started a campaign for a ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ or a ‘drug-free Tripura’ campaign.

In 2018 and 2019, ganja or cannabis worth Rs. 11.14 crores and Rs. 4.86 crores respectively were impounded in the state.

BJP senior leader Dr Ashok Sinha said, “There are two types of cannabis. One has narcotic use while the other has medicinal value. If he is talking about medicinal one, I feel his request is reasonable.”