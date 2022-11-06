Tripura boy kills three of family, dumps bodies in a pit; detained

A 15 year-old boy was detained on Sunday for allegedly killing three of his family members and a relative in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said.

Among the deceased were the minor’s mother and 10-year-old sister. After killing his mother, sister, grandfather and a relative, the accused dumped their bodies in a pit inside the courtyard of the house located at Durai Shivbari in Kamalpur on Saturday, police said.

The exact motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

According to a senior police officer, the accused, a Class 9 student, used to consume narcotics, news agency PTI reported.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a blunt object was used to commit the crime, said assistant inspector general of police Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

The crime came to light after Haradhan Debnath, the father of the accused, returned home to find blood splattered everywhere. He later discovered the bodies dumped in the courtyard. The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Badal Debnath, the minor’s mother Samita Debnath (32), sister Suparna Debnath (10) and Rekha Deb (42), a relative, police said.

“ Police detained the accused from Halahali market when he was trying to flee. A murder case has been lodged against him. We are investigating the motive behind the murder,” said Chowdhury.

The police official said that the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. “The injury marks visible on the bodies showed that they were hit by a blunt object. Everything will be clear after receiving the postmortem report,” Chowdhury said.

According to locals, the accused was also a mobile gaming addict, police said.

