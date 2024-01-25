Tripura CM Manik Saha stresses police-public relations, fight against drugs

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha advised the state police to ensure police-public relations and strengthen the fight against drugs. CM Manik Saha on Thursday attended the observance of 150 years of Tripura Police at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala (Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

“I stressed to give priority to ensuring security to people and to smoothen relation between the police and the people. Development can only be done if there is peace, law and order,” said CM Saha while speaking on the occasion of 150 years of Tripura police at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala on Thursday.

“Attended the observance of 150 years of @Tripura_Police at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala today. Apart from ensuring security to the people, the State police is also taking action against those involved in disturbing the law & order. Addressed the Police officers on this occasion & advised them to ensure smooth police-public relation & strengthen the fight against drugs,” the chief minister posted on X after the meeting.

On the occasion, Saha flagged off a mobile exhibition in three buses, eight gipsy vehicles, and 150 motorcycles. He also inspected a blood donation camp which was organised as part of the programme.

Speaking to the media persons, Saha said that the violence-free 2023 assembly polls, the Buxanagar and Dhanpur assembly by-polls in Sepahijala district and the seizure of contraband items are the remarkable success of the state government.

He said that dacoity, crimes against women, and domestic problems in the state have reduced, but the number of AIDS patients has increased.

“We are opening de-addiction centres in all the districts. Those involved in the drug menace to destabilise the state will not be spared,” he said.

Regarding road mishaps, the CM said that the state would begin to breathe analyser testing to check if anyone is driving in an intoxicated condition. Speed breakers would also be put up to control speeding vehicles.

“We are taking steps to control the speeding of vehicles. We are also taking steps to reduce the rate of accidents,” he said.

Saha also congratulated inspector Debabrata Paul for being awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and other police officials for being awarded medals for meritorious service.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate Inspector of Tripura Police Sh. Debabrata Paul for being awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of #RepublicDay. I also congratulate Sh. Dipak Kumar Sarkar (DSP, Traffic), Sh. Rana Chatterjee (Inspector), Sh. Pintu Majumder (Sub-Inspector), Sh. Kowstav Bhattacharjee (Subedar), Sh. Abdul Sahid (Naib Subedar) & Sh. Binanda Jamatia (Havildar) for being awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service. Besides, Sh. Bikash Chandra Saha (Home Guard) & Sh. Nantu Chakma (Home Guard Volunteer) has also been awarded Medal for Meritorious Service,” he wrote on X.