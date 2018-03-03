Tripura election results: Biplab Deb could be next CM

Biplab Kumar Deb, 48, could be the next chief of minister of Tripura, two BJP leaders familiar with internal deliberations said. He is currently the president of the Tripura BJP and won the Banamalipur assembly constituency in Agartala with a margin of 27%.

The BJP has brought to an end , the 25-year-long communist rule in Tripura and ended the uninterrupted 20-year long stint of Manik Sarkar as the chief minister.

“He (Deb) is the front runner for the CM’s post and our pre-election surveys showed he had a popularity rating higher than Sarkar,” a BJP general secretary said, asking not to be identified.

“He worked closely with the RSS to end the CPM’s hegemony in Tripura. He is an organisation man, trained in the RSS, and has a no-nonsense image in the BJP,” another office bearer of the BJP said on condition of anonymity.

Deb, a former volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, shifted to the national capital about 15 years ago to study. Sunil Doedhar, the BJP’s prabhari for Tripura, was Deb’s trainer in the RSS and veteran, KN Govindacharya, his mentor in the outfit.

Deb also worked as an assistant to Ganesh Singh, the BJP’s MP from Satna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, before moving to Tripura in 2016 as the party president there. Deb’s wife is a deputy manager with the Parliament House branch of the State Bank of India and the couple has two children.

The decision to send him to Tripura was a calculated move by the BJP. Deb was young as well as a ‘local face’. It was believed that he could power the BJP’s bid to dislodge the CPM along with the help of strategists such as national general secretary, Ram Madhav, who comes from an RSS background, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the former Congressman who is now the BJP’s main man in the North-east.

There was a proposal to appoint him as the CM-face of the BJP in Tripura, but the party’s national president shot it down, asking the party to first win the election and then discuss who would become chief minister.