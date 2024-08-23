Tripura floods: Toll reaches 22, over 65,000 persons shifted to camps | 10 points

Tripura floods: At least 22 people have died and two others are missing in floods caused by incessant rainfall in Tripura over the last few days. NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura on Thursday.(PTI)

Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post that ten people were buried under the rubble after landslides hit the Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The chief minister also urged citizens to cooperate and assist the government and NDRF personnel in the ongoing relief and rescue operations. "The situation is still concerning. I want to urge everyone to support and cooperate with the government and the NDRF teams. I am personally visiting all the affected areas," CM Saha said.

Tripura floods: Here's what we know so far



About 17 lakh people have been affected by the situation in the northeastern state.

As many as 65,400 people have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state as their houses were damaged due to the heavy downpour, PTI reported, citing officials.

Landslides were reported from 2,032 places, out of which 1,789 have been cleared. Restoration work is underway at the other spots.



Revenue department secretary Brijesh Pandey told PTI that the Centre has provided two helicopters for airlifting stranded people in Gomati and South Tripura districts.



In a statement, the Assam Rifles said that it has rescued about 334 civilians in relief operations in Tripura.

The Assam Rifles have launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under the code name Op JAL RAHAT.

Two columns from the 18 Assam Rifles, operating under the command of HQ 21 Sector Assam Rifles and IGAR (East), have been deployed across the flood-affected areas of Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar in Tripura.

The Army has also provided essential rations and supplies to about 85 people, ensuring that immediate food needs are met during this crisis.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in Tripura on Thursday and Friday.

All educational institutions across the state are ordered to remain closed on Friday due to the inclement weather.

