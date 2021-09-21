Tripura govt restricts political events as TMC seeks to make inroads

The Tripura government has imposed restrictions on public meetings and processions of political parties till November 4 in the West Tripura district, where the state capital Agartala is located. The move comes a week after the state police twice disallowed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Agartala on Wednesday.

In a notification by West Tripura district magistrate Rajib Datta, prohibitory orders have been imposed and meetings or gatherings have been barred from September 21 till November 4 citing “an apprehension” that political activists might attempt mischief and lead to violence.

“Any kind of meeting/procession/public gathering by any political party in Sadar Police Subdivision (East Agartala and West Agartala areas) is prohibited w. e.f. 6 A.M of 21.09.2021 to midnight 04.11.2021,” said the notification.

An officer at the state police headquarters said that they are yet to receive the order copy, though they heard of it.

A single judge high court bench of justice Arindam Lodh on Tuesday rejected TMC’s petition for staying the notification.

TMC leader Shantanu Sen said the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is scared of them and that is why it is trying to stop their activities. “But we are with the people, and we will stick to them in the coming days as well.”

BJP leader Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “We will obey the decisions of both the state government and the high court. Everybody should obey this.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pabitra Kar said, “This restriction is an attempt to restrain the movements of the opposition parties.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh separately fell ill during questioning by police related to a political violence case lodged in Khowai district last month.

Sen said Ghosh cooperated with the police and was rushed to the hospital because of low blood pressure.