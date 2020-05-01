Tripura govt to launch agri entrepreneur facilitation desk to boost economy

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:58 IST

Tripura government has announced the launch of an agro-based entrepreneurship facilitation desk in a bid to boost primary sectors, such as agriculture, after nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were initially enforced nationwide since March 25 for 21 days and then further extended for another 19 days till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, are lifted.

“The desk will help entrepreneurs linked to agro-based businesses,” said state law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday.

The state cabinet has approved the setting up of the desk, which will operate from the Directorate of Horticulture and Soil Conservation in the state capital, Agartala.

The desk will be manned by those who hold a masters’ degree in business administration (MBA) or an undergraduate degree in science. The state government has worked out an estimated budget of Rs 24 lakh for the exercise, including the salaries of new hires and other related official activities. The Technical Support Group Funds of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture will fund the project.

“Agriculture is a major sector of our economy and our government is keen for its growth. There are many entrepreneurs, who want to set up agro-based industries in Tripura, but aren’t aware of state and central government’s various schemes, including the National Horticulture Board’s subsidies and incentives. This desk will provide such information,” Nath told media persons.

The state government also plans to inspire youth to engage in processing and marketing of fruits such as pineapple, lemon, jackfruit, and also vegetables that are grown in abundance in Tripura in a bid to increase farmers’ income.

“The government is aiming to tap around 2,000 youth, who can become an integral part of the agro-based business within a year,” he added.

In early April, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said that the state started working on primary sectors, including agriculture, to tackle the economic crisis triggered due to lockdown restrictions.