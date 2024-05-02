Tripura imposes restrictions on sale of fuel due to disruptions in train movement

Agartala: The Tripura government has restricted the sale of petrol and diesel from Wednesday amid constraints in the supply of fuel stock due to restricted movement of trains, including goods trains between Tripura and the rest of the country, said additional secretary of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department Nirmal Adhikari. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers would get petrol amounting to Rs.200 per day while four-wheelers it would be Rs.500 per day (File Photo)

Train movements have been affected since April 25 following the derailment of an engine of a goods train between Assam’s Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao station under the Lumding division caused by a massive landslide, leading to fuel shortage.

According to officials, the disruption in train services has triggered a significant reduction in the supply of petrol and diesel across the northeastern state, prompting authorities to implement regulations on the sale of petrol and diesel.

“In view of the supply constraint of MS & HSD [motor spirit and high-speed diesel] due to disruption of goods movement through Railway into the State, it has been decided to impose the following restriction on the sale of MS & HSD in the State by the R/Os of IOCL / HPCL/ BPCL w.e.f. 01/05/2024 until further order”, reads the order signed recently.

Under the imposed restrictions, the government has set a bar for fuel distribution for vehicles. “Two-wheelers and three-wheelers would get petrol amounting to Rs.200 per day while four-wheelers it would be Rs.500 per day,” said the order issued by the food and civil supplies department. Meanwhile, the buses would be provided diesel of only Rs.60 litres per day while for the minibuses, it would be Rs.40 litres per day.

Chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railways Sabyasachi De said that the railway tracks were badly affected due to landslides, adding that railway officials along with men and machinery are already at the site for the speedy restoration of train operation.

“In view of the derailment of an engine of a goods train at KM 110/7 between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao station under the Lumding division of N.F. Railway, and running of trains have been affected. Senior railway officials along with men and machinery are already at the site for the speedy restoration of train operation. As a result of the derailment, few trains are being cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled”, De said in a press statement.