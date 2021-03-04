Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating
- A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
Lok Janshakti Party’s Tripura president Rupam Kar (25) was arrested for forgery and cheating on Tuesday following a trail of fake documents, submitted by one of his clients for opening a foreign liquor shop in the West District.
Documents submitted by one Tapan Saha in the West District Magistrate office, seeking permission to open a foreign liquor shop, were found to be a fake. During investigation, it was found that Tapan got the forged papers from Rupam.
A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das along with two other officials, Benu Lal Kar and Ashish Sarkar, conducted a raid at Rupam's house at Bardowali in Agartala on Tuesday and recovered forged public documents, government rubber stamps and others incriminating items. According to the cops, Rupam used to sell forged job offer documents, foreign liquor licenses among others.
Rupam has been booked under Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (dishonestly using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.
