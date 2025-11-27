Tripura man shoots girlfriend, kills self after parents arrange marriages with others

A 26-year-old man shot his girlfriend dead before killing himself. The incident took place in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Thursday. Bullet-riddled bodies of the two were taken to Agartala for post-mortem examinations. (HT Photo/Subhash Sharma)

Reportedly, the incident occurred after the parents of both individuals arranged their marriages with other partners.

The deceased have been identified as Shohel Miah of Shalgara and Jannat Akhtar of Shilgati in Udaipur.

Bullet-riddled bodies of the two were taken to Agartala for post-mortem examinations, Udaipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debanjali Roy told news agency PTI.

“Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, we received information about a firing incident at Holashet. A police team rushed there and found the woman dead in a vehicle while his partner was screaming for help," the SDPO said.

The man succumbed to his injuries while he was taken to the Gomati district hospital. The pistol was recovered by the police 20 meters from where the vehicle was stationed.

“It appears that the man first shot his lover dead and then killed himself by using the same weapon. The investigation is still at the primary stage. We could not rule out the involvement of a third party. Police are exploring all angles. But it is almost certain that the incident took place due to love affairs," Roy was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)