Tripura professor's intimate video with student goes viral, he says made a ‘mistake’

The professor of Kamalpur government degree college in Tripura's Dhalai district was suspended after a purported video of him getting intimate with a student went viral on social media. The Education Department said that during his suspension period, the professor will be based at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in south Tripura.

The video sparked massive outrage across the state, following which the government college ordered an investigation into the matter, PTI news agency reported.

The education department said in an official statement that the professor confessed to the incident, stating that it was a "mistake on his part to be involved in the inappropriate act".

The department said that by committing such an act, the professor failed to uphold the dignity, sanctity and decorum of the institution. He also failed the grace of the teaching profession, they added.

In his suspension order, the authority said that during this period, the professor will be based at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in South Tripura's Belonia.

In a shocking incident from Mumbai earlier this month, a 40-year-old female teacher from a notable school was arrested for sexually assaulting her 16-year-old student for more than a year.

The woman had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor boy after taking him to various five-star hotels and other places in Mumbai. She made him drink alcohol and gave him anti-anxiety pills.

The incident came to light after the teen boy's family noticed the change in his behaviour, following which he told them about the abuse.

The teacher had roped in the boy's female friend to accept the relationship, saying that affairs between older women and teenage boys had become quite common nowadays.

In another incident that took place in May, a senior professor at Hathras' PC Bagla Degree College in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing around a dozen female students.

A fast-track court in Hathras had also denied bail to the professor, saying that his acts have tarnished the reputation of the teaching profession.

The professor was also accused of recording and leaking about 59 obscene videos online. He had allegedly installed a special software on his phone and laptop that allowed him to record videos in the background.