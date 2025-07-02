How Mumbai school teacher persuaded boy, 16, to have sex with her: 5 shocking details

A 40-year-old woman teacher from a prominent school in Mumbai was arrested for sexually assaulting her 16-year-old student for over a year. The woman allegedly sexually assaulted the minor boy after taking him to various five-star hotels and other places in Mumbai, made him drink, and also gave him anti-anxiety pills. Following the teacher's arrest, several shocking details have emerged from the sexual assault. (Pic for representational purpose only)

The incident unfolded after the family started noticing a change in the 16-year-old victim's behaviour, which is when he told the family about the abuse.

- The teacher, who is married with children, became attracted to the boy during their various meetings regarding the dance groups for the school's annual function in December 2023, the complaint said. The accused allegedly made her first sexual advance a month later.

- The boy was initially reluctant and began avoiding the teacher. However, the teacher roped in the boy's female friend to accept the relationship, saying that affairs between older women and teenage boys had become quite common nowadays.

- The friend managed to convince the boy that he and the teacher were “made for teacher”, an official said. The friend, who has also been booked, told the minor that relationships between older women and teenage boys had “become quite common.” The female friend has also been booked in the case.

- After much persuasion from the female friend, the boy decided to meet the teacher, who picked him up in her sedan, took him to an isolated spot and forcefully undressed and assaulted him, an official said.

- Soon after the accused teacher started taking the teenager to expensive hotels to sexually assault him, the student developed acute anxiety. She then allegedly gave him some anti-anxiety pills, the official said. The complainant further said that the teacher would also often get the boy drunk before abusing him.

The family initially kept quiet about the incident, thinking that the boy had passed out of the school and that the teacher would now leave her alone.

However, the accused tried to contact him again through the domestic staff, asking him to meet her, which is when the family decided to file a formal complaint.

(With inputs from Vinay Dalvi)