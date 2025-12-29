Tripura student killing: Angel Chakma’s father urges equal treatment for Northeast youth, says ‘We are Indians too'

Father of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was killed in Dehradun, has urged the government on Monday to ensure equal treatment and safety for people from the Northeast living in other parts of India. Members of students' organisations and locals participate in a candlelight march. (PTI)

Tarun Prasad Chakma said students from the Northeast often travel to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to study or work and should not face discrimination. He stressed that people from the region are Indians and deserve the same protection as everyone else, ANI reported.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also condemned the brutal killing of Angel Chakma. "Angel Chakma could have endured the abusive words and walked away, and perhaps he would still be alive. But that day, his patience ran out, and he confronted those taunting him. Instead of apologising, five people attacked him from behind. He fought for 14 days but ultimately succumbed to his injuries," Gogoi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stabbed in the back, attacked on the head: Father shares details of brutal attack

Tarun Prasad, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, said he received a late-night call from his younger son informing him about the attack. He immediately took leave and rushed to Dehradun, where he found Angel in critical condition.

He said his son had suffered severe injuries after being stabbed in the back and attacked on the head. Reportedly, Angel’s left arm and leg were paralysed due to the injuries, and he was bleeding heavily when he reached the hospital.

The father claimed that CCTV footage examined by the police showed three men arriving on a motorcycle and approaching his younger son. After making comments, they allegedly attacked him. When Angel tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the back, kicked and suffered serious injuries to his neck.

Tarun Prasad also alleged that the family initially faced difficulties in getting an FIR registered, as the incident was first described as a minor matter. He said the case was recorded only after the family insisted.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked with knives and blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9. He later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Two of the accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuing raids to arrest one absconding accused, who carries a reward of ₹25,000. A police team has also been sent to Nepal as part of the search, officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences to the family and assured strict action against those responsible. He spoke to Angel’s father and said the state would ensure justice.

The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand has long been a place where students from across India and abroad come to study, making the incident deeply disturbing. He said he had discussed the matter with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

