Tripura suspends SMS, mobile internet for two days amid protest against Citizenship Bill

The Tripura government on Tuesday suspended mobile Internet and SMS services in the entire state for two days in the apprehension of law and order problem following a clash in West Tripura district.

In a notification, the home department said, “Incidents of rioting and arsoning have occurred in some areas in Jirania police station under West Tripura district and photographs of such incidents are being uploaded in the social media which may likely to generate serious law and order situation....” Those photos are likely to be used for transmission of fake information and to prevent this, use of SMS messages and mobile Internet/data services are being prohibited for 48 hours since 3 pm Tuesday, the notification said.

At least seven persons were injured, some with gunshot wounds, on Tuesday at Jirania, about 15 km from Agartala, when police and paramilitary jawans resorted to lathicharge and fired in the air to disperse Citizenship Bill protesters.

Those injured included a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and six Twipra Student Federation (TSF) members who blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Madhabbari.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 22:48 IST