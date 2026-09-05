Agartala, Train services and vehicular movement were affected in parts of Tripura on Saturday on the second day of a 72-hour blockade called by a forum of surrendered militants over an 11-point charter of demands, including the implementation of a tripartite agreement under which they laid down arms. Tripura: Train services, vehicular movement hit as blockade by surrendered militants enters 2nd day

Hundreds of surrendered militants under the banner of the All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee blocked roads at Hataikotor, Brigudasbari and Khowai Chowmuhani in West Tripura district, a senior police officer said.

They also squatted on the railway tracks at Brigudasbari in West Tripura, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway to announce short termination, cancellation and rescheduling of several trains, including long-distance trains, according to an official release.

"The blockade has disrupted train services and vehicular movement, but it has been peaceful," the police officer said.

Vehicular movement on the Assam-Agartala national highway, considered a lifeline in Tripura, was severely affected due to the blockade at Hataikotor, leaving the northeastern state completely isolated from the rest of the country.

The All Returnees' Rehabilitation Committee, representing seven surrendered militant groups, started the 72-hour blockade on Friday, on the 11-point charter of demands, including implementation of the peace accord signed in 2024, under which they laid down arms before Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"We had a discussion with former rebel leaders at Hataikotor on various points of the peace accord. They have raised some demands to which the government is ready to work. The government is committed to implementing the accord in a time-bound manner," West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told reporters after the meeting on Friday.

He said the former rebel leaders said they would deliberate on the government's proposals with the cadres and would communicate to the administration as soon as possible.

The 11-point charter of demands includes land rights for the indigenous people and withdrawal of all pending cases against the surrendered militants.

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