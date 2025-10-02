Search
‘Triumph of good over evil’: PM Modi extends greetings on Dussehra

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 02, 2025 07:14 am IST

“Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good and righteousness over evil and falsehood," Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings on Vijaya Dashmi, while saying that it celebrates the victory of good over evil and righteousness over falsehood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi(Hindustan Times)
“Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good and righteousness over evil and falsehood. May courage, wisdom and devotion always guide our paths. Wishing my fellow Indians a happy Vijaya Dashami,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Gujarat's Bhuj to attend the Dussehra celebration with the Indian Army personnel at the military base.

“Leaving New Delhi for Bhuj (Gujarat). Shall visit the forward areas and interact with the Armed Forces Personnel on the auspicious occasion of ‘Vijaya Dashmi’. Looking forward to it,” Singh posted on X.

Addressing personnel at the Bhuj military base, Singh said he was “fortunate” to get the opportunity to celebrate Dussehra among his “family members.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the sacred festival of Vijayadashami. Today is a symbol of the victory of good over evil, righteousness over unrighteousness, and truth over falsehood,” t

