Home / India News / Trolled, Babul Supriyo says even BJP can't accuse him of corruption

Trolled, Babul Supriyo says even BJP can't accuse him of corruption

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Babul Supriyo said he was happy to 'turn' his 'coat' to the BJP which has 'half' of its state governments running with 'poached MLAs'.
Babul Supriyo has become the new tourism and information technology minister of West Bengal.&nbsp;
Babul Supriyo has become the new tourism and information technology minister of West Bengal. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo who got inducted into Mamata Banerjee's cabinet in West Bengal on Wednesday almost a year after he left the BJP said even the BJP could never accuse him of corruption. Trolled on Twitter for being a 'turncoat', Babul Supriyo said he is extremely happy that he could show the courage to 'turn' his 'coat' on a party that tried to make him a 'scapegoat'.

Amid the teachers' recruitment scam which delivered a huge blow to the Trinamool as former minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in connection with the scam, Mamata Banerjee reshuffled the cabinet and inducted new faces, including Babul Supriyo who has been given the charge of the tourism and the information technology.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Babul Supriyo said, "Half of your state governments are with 'poached' MLAs from other parties, forget the MPs who are holding high posts now. Your 'Operation Jharkhand' got exposed in Bengal."

Calling the party a 'washing machine' for 'criminals', Babul Supriyo tweeted, "Never in our history, a ruling party was so hated by the opposition."

Babul Supriyo won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in both the 2014 and 2019 polls and served as the minister of state for urban development and then heavy industrues and public enterprise. He was fielded by the BJP in the assembly election in 2021 which he lost. After his defeat, he was dropped from the Union Cabinet during a reshuffle last year following which he quit the BJP. In September 2021, he joined the Trinamool and this year became an MLA after winning a bye-election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
babul supriyo mamata banerjee tmc + 1 more
babul supriyo mamata banerjee tmc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out