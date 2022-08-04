Trolled, Babul Supriyo says even BJP can't accuse him of corruption

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo who got inducted into Mamata Banerjee's cabinet in West Bengal on Wednesday almost a year after he left the BJP said even the BJP could never accuse him of corruption. Trolled on Twitter for being a 'turncoat', Babul Supriyo said he is extremely happy that he could show the courage to 'turn' his 'coat' on a party that tried to make him a 'scapegoat'.

Amid the teachers' recruitment scam which delivered a huge blow to the Trinamool as former minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in connection with the scam, Mamata Banerjee reshuffled the cabinet and inducted new faces, including Babul Supriyo who has been given the charge of the tourism and the information technology.

And u guys don't play the 'Holier than thou' game•Half of your State Govts are with 'poached' MLA's from other parties, forget the MPs who r holding high posts now•Your 'Operation Jharkhand' just got exposed in Bengal•Sharm karo bhai — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 3, 2022

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Babul Supriyo said, "Half of your state governments are with 'poached' MLAs from other parties, forget the MPs who are holding high posts now. Your 'Operation Jharkhand' got exposed in Bengal."

Calling the party a 'washing machine' for 'criminals', Babul Supriyo tweeted, "Never in our history, a ruling party was so hated by the opposition."

Babul Supriyo won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in both the 2014 and 2019 polls and served as the minister of state for urban development and then heavy industrues and public enterprise. He was fielded by the BJP in the assembly election in 2021 which he lost. After his defeat, he was dropped from the Union Cabinet during a reshuffle last year following which he quit the BJP. In September 2021, he joined the Trinamool and this year became an MLA after winning a bye-election.

