Trouble continues for Trinamool Congress, another MLA joins BJP

In continuing trouble for Trinamool Congress, another party MLA, Munirul Islam, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday.

Islam’s decision comes a day after, two party MLAs including Shubrangshu Roy, son of Mukul Roy, along with 63 municipal councillors, had joined BJP.

Besides Islam, former MLA Gadadhar Hazra, TMC youth wing general secretary of Bibhum district, Mohd Asif Iqbal and TMC worker Nimai Das, also joined BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Munirul Islam is a legislator from Labhpur the constituency of West Bengal’s Birbhum.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Mukul Roy said, “Those joining are very significant. We are making inroads in different constituencies and will expand our party in the state.”

“Because of Didi’s arrogance, there is a lot of infighting in TMC. Under Modi’s leadership, we will not only reinstate peace in the state but will also push it towards development,” he said.

Along with Subhrangshu and Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, a CPI (M) MLA Hemtabad Devendra Roy also joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP broke into the TMC citadel winning 18 Lok Sabha seats, 16 more than it bagged in the 2014 general elections, while TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

Also read | Mamata Banerjee to skip PM Modi oath after invites to killed Bengal BJP workers’ kin

First Published: May 29, 2019 18:43 IST