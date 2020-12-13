e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai

TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai

As per the police, some of these households were being bribed to tune into Republic TV and a few other channels.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested in TRP manipulation case on Sunday
Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested in TRP manipulation case on Sunday(Tewi)
         

The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in connection with its probe into the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam.

The fake TRP scam came to light in October when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Hansa is one of BARC’s vendors on engagement with panel homes or people’s meters.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

As per the police, some of these households were being bribed to tune into Republic TV and a few other channels.

Republic TV has denied wrongdoing.

Another of channel’s employee - western region distribution head Ghanshyam Singh - was arrested last month in conection with the alleged scam. He was grsnted bail eaerlier this month.

The police have arrested a total of 12 persons in the case so far.

Meanwhile, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay high court last week seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai Police in the TRP manipulation scam.

The petition, filed by Goswami and ARG Outlier Media which owns Republic TV, also alleged that one of the employees of the firm was tortured by the police in custody.

It sought protection for all employees from the “malicious witch hunt” allegedly being carried out by the Maharashtra authorities.

The Supreme Court had last Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In