TRS leader arrested for clicking picture inside EVM strongroom in Telangana

A TRS leader N Venkatesh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly entering into a strong room unauthorisedly and clicking picture .

The accused is a local TRS leader and husband of Keesara Sarpanch Madhuri.

“The accused entered the strong room while the EVMs used in the polls were being kept and the room sealed in Bogram area. The accused was attending as the poll agent of TRS Lok Sabha candidate from Malkajgiri constituency,” said Circle Inspector Narender Goud.

A case has been registered against the accused and he would be sent to judicial remand, added Gouda.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 10:08 IST