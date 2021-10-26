TRS marks 20th foundation day, KCR re-elected as president

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday unanimously reelected chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao as the party president for the ninth consecutive term as over 6,000 delegates of the TRS attended the plenary held at Hitex here to celebrate the party’s two decades of formation.

KCR said the state has become a role model for others in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes within seven years of its formation.

“We are now No. 1 in the country in terms of economic growth. We have created an irrigation potential that enabled the production of record quantity of paddy so much so that even Food Corporation of India has thrown up its hands for procurement,” he pointed out.

The chief minister said the TRS had waged a prolonged battle for 13 years to achieve Telangana statehood, overcoming all the hurdles created by the rulers of the combined Andhra regime. “Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence movement, we achieved the statehood through a non-violent struggle and showed a new direction to the people’s movements across the world,” he said.

He said Telangana, which was once infamous for largescale migration of labour in search of livelihood to other states, was now witnessing reverse migration with labourers from other states coming to Telangana for work.

“After we announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme, there have been requests from the villages of neighbouring states that they would like to merge with Telangana. I have been getting calls from Andhra Pradesh asking me to launch the TRS there so that our schemes could also be implemented,” he claimed.

KCR allayed apprehensions over the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Telangana. “The Election Commission of India might have stalled the scheme in Huzurabad constituency temporarily, but we shall implement it by all means before December and in the rest of the state by next year,” he asserted.

The TRS plenary passed seven resolutions, including congratulating KCR on his re-election as the party president, achievements of the TRS government on various fronts, including irrigation, agriculture and strengthening rural economy; achieving welfare in Telangana; administrative reforms, development of power, industries, IT and infrastructure; Dalit Bandhu as a role model for nation; development of education and health; and TRS’s demands to the Centre.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, party secretary-general K Keshava Rao, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other TRS leaders were present for the occasion. Nearly 6,000 party delegates from 10 districts, attended the meeting.

Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy said the TRS had achieved several historic victories in the last two decades of its formation, and the party would remain a success story in Indian democratic history. “KCR had sacrificed his ministry in the Union cabinet for the sake of Telangana and had even gone into the jaws of death for statehood,” he lauded while speaking on a resolution on the agriculture sector.

State roads and buildings minister V Prashant Reddy, in his concluding remarks, said it was the fortune of the people of Telangana to have the leader of a mass movement as the first chief minister of the state. “KCR alone could understand the problems confronting the state and solve them after becoming the chief minister,” he said.