Home / India News / Truck driver arrested for issuing threat to CM Yogi Adityanath

Truck driver arrested for issuing threat to CM Yogi Adityanath

Suspect sent multiple messages on the WhatsApp number of UP 112 integrated emergency service.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
         

A truck driver was arrested from Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening for allegedly issuing a life threat to chief minister Yogi Adityanath while seeking the release of jailed Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, police officials said on Saturday. This development comes at a time when the state government is going tough on Ansari and his gang members.

The suspect sent multiple messages on the WhatsApp number of the state police integrated emergency service UP 112 three days ago, police officials said.

The officials said the sender threatened to ‘remove’ the state government if Ansari was not released from jail within 24 hours. They said the messages were received on UP 112’s WhatsApp number between 9.56 and 10.11 am on Wednesday.

The Lucknow police media cell said the accused was identified as Etah resident Amarpal, a truck driver by profession, and the threat messages were sent by him as a mischievous act. The suspect was initially traced in Delhi and was later arrested when he reached his house in Etah, they added.

They also said the police were further investigating the intentions behind the threat messages. They were also trying to ascertain whether anybody else was part of the crime.

The Lucknow police had registered an FIR at the Hazratganj police station against unidentified people on Wednesday for issuing the threat through anonymous communication, the police said.

Earlier, on June 12, two brothers from Gonda district had sent a message on the WhatsApp number of the Uttar Pradesh police, threatening to blow up the chief minister’s residence and 50 other places in the state. The two brothers had secretly used a rival’s phone to frame him to settle personal scores.

On May 21, a similar message to target the CM was sent on the WhatsApp number of UP 112. A Mumbai resident, Kamran Ameen Khan, was arrested in this connection on May 23. A day later, another Mumbai resident, Sayyed Wahab, was arrested when he threatened to carry out blasts if Ameen was not released from police custody.

