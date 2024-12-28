Menu Explore
Trudeau and Harper condole Manmohan Singh’s death, praise his global impact

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Dec 28, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Manmohan Singh’s passing is a “loss for both India and the world”

New Delhi: Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s death is a ‘loss for both India and the world’, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his condolence message. 

The Indian National flag flies half-mast on Mantralaya building as a mark of respect to Former India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (HT photo/Bhushan Koyande)
The Indian National flag flies half-mast on Mantralaya building as a mark of respect to Former India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (HT photo/Bhushan Koyande)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Trudeau said, “As one of its longest-serving leaders, he transformed the country’s economy, lifted millions out of poverty, and built strong bridges with the world — including Canada.”

On Thursday, Trudeau’s predecessor, Stephen Harper, also expressed his grief over Singh’s demise.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh funeral today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Avoid these routes

In a message posted on X, Harper said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom.”

Harper had multiple bilateral meetings with Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister, helping to cultivate relations between the two countries. Harper visited India in November 2009 and November 2012, and they also met when Singh visited Toronto in June 2010 for the G20 summit.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
