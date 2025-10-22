Trump, Modi discuss trade during phone call as India, US work to repair ties

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed trade-related issues during a phone call on Tuesday as the two countries work to repair ties that have hit their lowest point in nearly two decades over unprecedented US tariffs on Indian goods. Modi thanked Trump in a social media post on Wednesday for conveying Diwali greetings. (Reuters/File)

Modi thanked Trump in a social media post on Wednesday for conveying Diwali greetings during the phone conversation and said the two sides stand united against all forms of terrorism. Trump told reporters in the White House that the two leaders discussed trade, and repeated his claim that India would not “buy much oil from Russia”.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” Modi said on social media without giving details.

An Indian government readout said Modi “emphasised the enduring strength of the India-United States partnership” and reiterated New Delhi’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and fostering international cooperation.

This was the third phone call between Modi and Trump since September 16 and followed a meeting between the PM and US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi on October 11. Gor had travelled to India ahead of assuming his position early next year for meetings with senior Indian officials aimed at putting the relationship back on an even keel.

While speaking to reporters at a Diwali celebration at the White House that was attended by Indian ambassador Vinay Kwatra, Trump said he had a “great conversation” with Modi.

“We talked about trade, we talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He’s very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let’s have no wars with Pakistan,” Trump said.

“I think the fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about it then, and we have no war with Pakistan and India and that was a very, very good thing but he’s a great person and he’s become a great friend of mine over the years,” he said, referring to his repeated claims about having used trade and tariffs to end hostilities between the South Asian neighbours in May.

India’s attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack triggered four days of intense fighting that ended when military officials of the two countries reached an understanding on May 10. People familiar with the matter said Pakistan and the hostilities in May did not figure in Tuesday’s phone call between Trump and Modi.

Trump contended that the India-US relationship is “great” and the two sides are “working on some great deals”. He also repeated his claim that India is reducing its purchases of Russian oil.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi…and we just have a very good relationship, and he’s not gonna buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do,” Trump said. “He wants to see the war end with Russia-Ukraine and, as you know, they’re not going to be buying too much oil. So they’ve cut it way back and they’re continuing to cut it way back.”

There was no immediate response from Indian officials on Trump’s remarks about Russian oil purchases.

Russia has emerged among the main energy suppliers for India after New Delhi ramped up purchases of discounted Russian crude after the West slapped sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. India has faced renewed pressure from Trump to stop buying Russian oil as part of the American leader’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

There are indications that India’s state-run refiners have reduced purchases of Russian crude, though the people cited above said there are no plans to immediately stop all procurements of Russian energy.

While reacting to an earlier claim by Trump that he was told by Modi that New Delhi will stop buying Russian energy, the external affairs ministry said on October 16 that energy sourcing is being broad-based and diversified, including an expansion in procurement from the US. The ministry said India’s energy purchases are guided solely by the objective of safeguarding the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario, and the twin goals of India’s energy policy are ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies.

The relationship between Trump and Modi has become central to restoring relations strained by months of tensions over tariffs, and the Indian side is yet to take a call on whether the PM will travel to Malaysia next week for the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur – a visit that could set up a potential meeting with Trump.