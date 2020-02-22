e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Trump wouldn’t have seen such grand roadshow before: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Trump wouldn’t have seen such grand roadshow before: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Preparations for the welcoming of Trump and Melania are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where they are scheduled to land on their two-day visit to the country.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
According to officials, a group of 19 people will play the conch, which is known as ‘Sankhnaad’ in Hinduism, as soon as the US President arrives at the Ahmedabad airport.
According to officials, a group of 19 people will play the conch, which is known as ‘Sankhnaad’ in Hinduism, as soon as the US President arrives at the Ahmedabad airport.(REUTERS)
         

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump would have not seen such a roadshow that would be organised during his Ahmedabad visit.

“It is due to his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that US President Donald Trump agreed to hold roadshow with his wife in Ahmedabad on February 24. A huge number of people will turn up to welcome two leaders. Trump would not have seen such a grand roadshow before,” Rupani told ANI.

The Gujarat Chief Minister also said that the state is excited to host the two leaders.

Preparations for the welcoming of Trump and Melania are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where they are scheduled to land on their two-day visit to the country.

According to officials, a group of 19 people will play the conch, which is known as ‘Sankhnaad’ in Hinduism, as soon as the US President arrives at the Ahmedabad airport.

Final preparations are being done in Ahmedabad and Agra. Beautification has been done in areas where Trump is scheduled to visit. Security has been tightened in these cities ahead of the visit.

tags
top news
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
‘Bihar has PM Narendra Modi’s blessings’: BJP president tells workers
‘Bihar has PM Narendra Modi’s blessings’: BJP president tells workers
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news