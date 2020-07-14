e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Truth can be harassed, but not defeated’: Sachin Pilot after he was sacked as Rajasthan deputy CM

‘Truth can be harassed, but not defeated’: Sachin Pilot after he was sacked as Rajasthan deputy CM

Sachin Pilot’s profile now describes him as MLA from Tonk and former minister of IT, telecom and corporate affairs in the government of India.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Sachin Pilot
File photo of Sachin Pilot (ANI)
         

Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his profile on Twitter minutes after he was dropped as the chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit and removed from the state cabinet.

Pilot was the deputy chief minister and also held the portfolios of public works department as well as the panchayati raj ministry.

The 42-year-old leader’s profile now describes him as MLA from Tonk and former minister of IT, telecom and corporate affairs in the government of India.

“Truth can be harassed, cannot be defeated,” Sachin Pilot also tweeted in Hindi.

 

Pilot, Ramesh Meena, the state’s food and civil supplies minister, and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh were dropped after they along with others kept away from the Congress’ Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Congress’ members of legislative assembly (MLAs) recommended action against him and other members of his camp during both the meetings.

After Tuesday’s CLP meeting, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will replace Sachin Pilot as chief of the Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

“The Congress party has taken some decisions with a heavy heart,” he said.

The party also sacked Mukesh Bhakar and Rakesh Pareek as presidents of the party’s frontal organisations--Youth Congress and Sewa Dal.

Ganesh Ghoghra, an MLA from Dungarpur, and Hem Singh Shekhawat were given the posts.

After Pilot’s removal, the police has increased security in the Gurjar dominated areas of the state.

“The removal of Pilot may disturb law and order situation in some parts of the state, especially eastern Rajasthan. Hence, the security has been increased and we are doing strict patrolling in selected areas,” a police official said.

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Govind Singh Dotasra replaces Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress president
Priyanka calls out ‘fake news’ on bungalow request, minister tweets his rebuttal
Priyanka calls out ‘fake news’ on bungalow request, minister tweets his rebuttal
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In