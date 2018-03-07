Try to find correlation between ancient Indian history and epics: Govt committee

A committee formed by the culture ministry has suggested that efforts should be made to find correlation between ancient Indian history and the epics, Ramayana and the Mahabharata, government sources said on Wednesday.

The committee on ‘holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before present and its interface with other cultures of the world’ was formed in November 2016 and had a tenure of one year. It wrapped up its proceedings in November 2017. The committee consisted of bureaucrats, archaeologists and academics.

“The committee’s mandate was to trace Indian culture from way back and compare it with other cultures across the world. It has got nothing to do with Hinduism or Islam. It is about our civilisation,” said culture minister Mahesh Sharma.

According to the minutes of a meeting of the 14-member committee, its chairman and former Archaeological Survey of India’s joint director general KN Dikshit spoke about recent researches that have thrown new light on ancient civilisations.

During the meeting, Dikshit said Indian civilisation dates back much earlier than it has been believed.

“It is essential to corelate these dates with the Vedas and epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata,” Dikshit said in the meeting.

He also said the Rig Veda, which was earlier believed to have been composed around 1,500 BC, was now being assigned to the Harappan civilisation period by many scholars, thus indicating a co-relation between the two.

Sources in the culture ministry say the committee’s report has been received and the views of the members are being collated for a final decision on the issue.