TSRTC staffers can return to work: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 03:56 IST

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees can resume duty from Friday, bringing the curtains down on the prolonged impasse over the TSRTC workers’ stir.

The employees struck work for 52 days beginning October 5 and called it off on November 25, but the RTC management did not allow them to rejoin duty, stating that the matter was pending before the labour commissioner. The RTC management also said the strike had been illegal.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet, Rao said his government wanted the survival of the corporation and the welfare of employees.

He, however, hit out at the employees unions and opposition parties, including the BJP, for allegedly misleading and creating false hopes for the workmen and trying to gain political mileage. “...I am conveying to workmen on behalf of state government and RTC..we will give orders to RTC after this press conference..I am conveying the cabinet decision to you first.All of you join duty tomorrow morning happily,” he said.

Mentioning that the loss-making RTC is left with a balance of only Rs13 crore, he said the government would provide Rs 100 crore to the corporation immediately. Orders would be given to the RTC managing director to raise bus ticket fares to the tune of 20 paise per km from next Monday.