TTD executive officer’s son dies 3 days after heart attack

Hyderabad Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) executive officer A V Dharma Reddy’s son A V Chandramouli Reddy (28) passed away on Wednesday, three days after he suffered cardiac arrest, doctors at a Chennai hospital declared.

A medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said Chandramouli Reddy, who was admitted to the hospital on December 18 due to sudden cardiac arrest, died despite the best efforts by the multi-disciplinary medical and nursing team.

“He was in an extremely critical state on multiple organ support. Doctors had done ECMO and placed a stent in a completely occluded coronary artery soon after he was brought to the hospital,” an earlier bulletin from the hospital said.

Chandramouli Reddy, a software engineer, was scheduled to marry the daughter of industrialist A J Sekhar Reddy at Tirumala on January 26. Sekhar Reddy is also chairman of TTD’s Chennai advisory council.

The engagement took place recently and both the families were busy making arrangements for the marriage. He suffered a massive stroke while distributing wedding cards among relatives and friends in Chennai.

Dharma Reddy, a Indian defence estates services (IDES) officer, had been on deputation to the TTD for the last three and a half years as a special officer. Recently, he was appointed as full-time executive officer of the TTD.

