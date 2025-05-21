TTD to deploy anti-drone technology to strengthen security at Tirumala temple

In a significant move to bolster security at one of the country's most revered pilgrimage sites, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has approved the implementation of anti-drone technology around the Tirumala temple. Expansion of Annadanam services in Ontimitta, development of TTD Temple in Anantavaram, Thullur Mandal, AI rechnology development in TTD, employee promotions and improvement of cattle welfare in Goshala were also decided during the meeting of TTD. (File) (Pic used for representation)(TTD)

The decision was taken during a board meeting on Tuesday at Annamaiah Bhavan. TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao announced the key decisions during the board meeting.

Other decisions taken during the meeting included increasing the green cover on Tirumala Hills, developing the Temple development master plan, renaming guest houses in Tirumala, licensing canteens, developing the Akasa Ganga and Papavinasanam areas, supporting SVIMS superspeciality hospital, and establishing a transfer and retirement policy for non-Hindu employees.

Expansion of Annadanam services in Ontimitta, development of TTD Temple in Anantavaram, Thullur Mandal, AI rechnology development in TTD, employee promotions and improvement of cattle welfare in Goshala were also decided during the meeting of TTD.

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided not to allocate lands adjacent to the sacred seven hills to private individuals, according to the temple authorities, to preserve the sanctity of this globally renowned spiritual destination.

According to the release, the TTD Board had previously resolved to exchange 24.68 acres of land located in Survey No. 604 of Peruru village, Tirupati Rural Mandal, owned by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA), with an equivalent parcel of land owned by TTD in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban.

The release also stated that the TTD Board approved the exchange of an additional 10.32 acres in Survey No. 604 of Tirupati Rural, currently owned by APTA, for 10.32 acres in Survey No. 588-A of Tirupati Urban, owned by TTD.

The Board had requested the state government to expedite this exchange process.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officers of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure 100 per cent improvement in the services and facilities provided to the pilgrims and that every programme and decision should aim only at upholding the sanctity of the world-famous temple and the sentiments of the devotees. (ANI)