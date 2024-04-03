 TTE dies after being pushed off moving train in Kerala’s Thrissur; one arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
TTE dies after being pushed off moving train in Kerala’s Thrissur; one arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2024 02:59 PM IST

The man allegedly pushed a TTE out of the moving Ernakulam-Patna Express near Kerala’s Mulankunnathukavu railway station, said police

Wayanad: The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a man, a native of Odisha, for allegedly killing a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). Police said that the man, identified as one Rajinikantha, allegedly pushed a TTE out of a moving train near Kerala’s Mulankunnathukavu railway station, leading to the latter’s death.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night. The man allegedly pushed a TTE out of the moving Ernakulam-Patna Express near Kerala’s Mulankunnathukavu railway station, said police.

The accused has been booked for the murder of TTE K Vinod by the Thrissur railway police.

“The accused has been arrested and booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Inquest proceedings are going on,” said an officer at the Thrissur railway police station.

According to the statements of the train passengers, the accused had boarded a sleeper coach of the superfast train from Thrissur in an inebriated condition.

An eyewitness told local media that the accused engaged in an altercation with the TTE over the fine to be paid as he was travelling without a reserved ticket.

“The TTE was standing near the door and informing the control centre about deboarding the errant passenger. Just then, the accused came from behind and pushed the TTE through the door with both hands,” according to the eyewitness.

“...I immediately ran and got some passengers to restrain the accused. He was quite strong and in an inebriated condition. I then informed the other TTEs on the train (about the incident)”, said the eyewitness, on condition of anonymity.

Officials aware of the matter said that after being informed, the railway police officers detained the accused at Palakkad.

The deceased Vinod had joined the TTE wing after being transferred from the diesel loco unit two years ago due to a physical injury. He was a native of Manjummel in Ernakulam district, said police.

