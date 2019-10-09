e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Turkey’s operation against Syrian Kurds has begun: Erdogan

Turkish’s ‘Operation Peace Spring’ against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on twitter.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Ankara
Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area, President wrote on twitter.
Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area, President wrote on twitter. (Reuters Photo)
         

The Turkish operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

“The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army (rebel groups backed by Ankara), just launched #OperationPeaceSpring,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter in English.

He said the offensive targeted Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area,” he wrote.

Turkey has long been planning military action against Kurdish forces in northern Syria due to their ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:15 IST

