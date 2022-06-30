'Turned critics into admirers': Swara Bhasker's 'thank you' message for Uddhav Thackeray

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar on Wednesday heaped praises on Maharashtra outgoing chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he dramatically announced his resignation in the middle of a Facebook Live address. Lauding Uddhav Thackeray for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic, Swara Bhasker said his governance has turned critics like her into admirers. "Go long and go strong," the Bollywood actor tweeted. Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray resigns: 'We have lost a decent, sensitive CM', says Sanjay Raut

Thank you for your leadership @OfficeofUT U were unbiased & a responsible Leader of the State, transparent, communicative & assuring during COVID-19 crisis. Ur conduct turned critics like me into admirers. Work of Maha adm under u has been laudable. Go long & go strong. ✊🏽✨ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 29, 2022

"Thank you for your leadership @OfficeofUT. U were unbiased & a responsible Leader of the State, transparent, communicative & assuring during COVID-19 crisis. Ur conduct turned critics like me into admirers. Work of Maha adm under u has been laudable. Go long & go strong," Swara Bhasker's message read.

'Still respect you...': Uddhav Thackeray's message to rebels as he quit as CM

The Bollywood actor was on the frontline among the entertainment personalities who criticised the horsetrading in Maharashtra. "Why do we even vote? Replace elections with 'bumper sale' every 5 years," the actor had tweeted terming the turn of events 's***show'. The actor was criticised for the comment and was told that Shiv Sena had contested the election with the BJP, but later ditched its long-standing ally and forged a fresh alliance with the Congress and the NCP for the chief minister's post.

Also Read: Congress draws 3 conclusions as Uddhav resigns, MVA fails: 'Defection is...'

Following the drama that continued for more than a week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Maharashtra crumbled under the pressure of the rebellion engineered by the BJP. After the governor called a floor test on Thursday, the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court which too declined to stay the test. Following the verdict of the top court, Uddhav announced his resignation on Wednesday night.

Thank you @OfficeofUT ji for your leadership in the most trying times of covid n keeping our state away from communal hatred n bigotry. Your leadership has been exemplary, unbiased, courageous, responsible,transparent,communicative 🙏🏻

Jai Maharashtra 🚩 pic.twitter.com/DQUzw4PBzT — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 29, 2022

Actor-turned-Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar said Uddhav Thackeray was able to keep the state away from communal hatred and bigotry. "Your leadership has been exemplary, unbiased, courageous, responsible, transparent, communicative," she tweeted.

You did great dear sir @OfficeofUT … and I’m sure people of Maharashtra will stand by you for the way you handled the state.. the Chanakya s may eat laddoos today.. but your genuinity will linger longer .. more power to you.. #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 29, 2022

Actor and TRS politician Prakash Raj said thepeople of Maharashtra will remember Uddhav Thackeray for long. "...the Chanakyas may eat laddoos today.. but your genuinity will linger longer .. more power to you..," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON