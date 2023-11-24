Tussle over pace of scheme’s roll-out takes stage in Telangana

Under a colourful tent on a clouded day, Kadiyam Srihari, former deputy CM of Telangana, tells a crowd about an upcoming temple and new roads. But before he takes questions, a cautious Srihari tells his audience—mostly comprising Scheduled Caste voters—that those who haven’t yet got money from the Dalit Bandhu scheme should wait. “If we come to power, KCR (chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao) will give you your due,” he announces. KCR was the first CM to announce input subsidy (Rayathu Bandhu), says former Telanaga public service commission chief Ghanta Chakrapani (PTI)

Minutes later, in his poll office, Srihari, a deputy CM from 2015-18, admits that about 70% of the beneficiaries have received ₹10 lakh grant under one of Rao’s most popular programmes. The scheme provides one-time financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to each eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) family to start their own businesses or entrepreneurial ventures.

“We have covered more than 70% of the beneficiaries. We need resources to help everyone. Unfortunately, due to Covid, the state revenues shrunk and we lost the momentum,” Srihari said, before blaming the Congress too, for the slack in coverage. “Now, we had to stop because the Congress lodged a complaint to the Election Commission against all cash transfer schemes. People have realised the Congress is the culprit.”

On the other side of the highway that connects Warangal to Hyderabad, Singapuram Indira, a new candidate of the Congress, has returned from a marathon campaign. “Wherever I went, I told people now KCR announces big schemes but fails to implement,” she says.

“On the other hand, we have a concrete plan. Under Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam we are promising ₹12 lakh to every SC and Scheduled Tribe family. We will also provide 2BHK Indiramma houses to them,” she says.

Director of BR Ambedkar Open University and former Telanaga public service commission chief Ghanta Chakrapani says, “In his first term, KCR (Rao) brought several innovative programmes such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He was the first CM to announce input subsidy (Rayathu Bandhu). He provided them insurance, gave loan waivers. But in the second term, the implementation of these schemes has become an issue. It created a new set of haves and have-nots. Those who got the money and those who didn’t.”

Outside a farm equipment shop on Ghanpur’s Palakurthy road, a group of young people claimed that only two of their friends got Dalit Bandhu funds. “The 2BHK housing project has started but again, it is nowhere near completion in our area,” said Prashant K, a Madiga—one of the most dominant subgroups among the SCs. Prashant and his group have applied for Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Nearby, a grocery store owner Ashok P argued that “While a section of the people is getting hefty money, we, the Yadavs, are given lambs. This is discrimination that should have been avoided.” Darshan, a tyre shop owner, who belongs to a fisherman community Mudiraj, echoes this sentiment.

But the Madigas—as well as Malas (SC)—are being wooed by all three sides: the TRS, the BJP and the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Madigas and promised a panel to look into their demand for a sub-quota. The Congress promised categorisation of SCs in its manifesto and the TRS has put up a number of SC candidates from the community.

But the general mood of Ghanpur, one of the big SC bases in Telangana, seems be for a tough fight. “It will be a close contest between BRS and the Congress,” said Sriprakash, an eatery manager. Two customers immediately agree. “No one knows who will win. But KCR will give a tough fight,” said one of them, refusing to divulge his name.

Srihari, however, rules out any major challenge. “I was a pioneer of Dalit categorisation. I along with the CM gave a memorandum to PM Modi. In the last 10 years, people have seen rapid growth, particularly in agriculture. Our CM has sent water to every corner of the state through Kaleshwaram. He has given two farm loan waivers, houses for the poor, insurance, free power.”

Chakrapani, however, maintains, “For the first time, KCR faces a stiff challenge. People will judge the poll promises of other parties and the delivery of the schemes.”