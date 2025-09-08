TV actor Ashish Kapoor held for gangrape sent to 14-day custody: All about the case

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, who was arrested from Pune last week in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old woman, has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody. Investigators told the court on Sunday that they are yet to recover the woman’s mobile phone, which she claims was snatched during the assault, as well as the devices of the accused. Ashish Kapoor has worked in several shows, including Saraswatichandra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bandini.(Facebook/Ashish Kapoor)

The case

According to the complaint, the woman, a Gurugram-based professional, was invited to a house party in Delhi’s Civil Lines on August 10. She alleged that Ashish Kapoor and his friend forced her into a washroom, raped her, and filmed the act. She further claimed that she was assaulted by a woman present at the party and threatened with the leaked video.

The woman said her phone was taken away after the incident. An FIR under charges of gangrape and assault was registered on August 11. Kapoor was named as the “primary perpetrator.”

Arrest after three weeks on the run

Police said the 40-year-old actor evaded arrest for three weeks, initially traced to Goa before slipping away to Pune. He was finally arrested last Tuesday from a friend’s home in Pune.

“We had received information that he was in Goa, but by the time the team reached, he fled. He was later tracked to Pune, where he was apprehended,” a senior officer said.

On Sunday, police confirmed that Kapoor underwent a medical potency test at AIIMS. The results are awaited.

Phones, video still missing

The complainant alleged that the accused recorded the act on her phone before snatching it. Officers said tracing the missing phone remains a key part of the investigation.

“As per technical analysis, the phone was last active in Civil Lines area where the party was held. We searched the accused’s home and his family’s restaurant but could not locate it,” said an investigator.

Police have not yet searched for the devices in Pune, where Kapoor had been hiding.

Shifting allegations

While the initial FIR named Kapoor, his friend, the friend’s wife, and two others for gang rape, the complainant later revised her statement. She narrowed her charge to rape by Kapoor alone and retracted allegations against the others.

Police said the woman had earlier told the court that Kapoor raped her while others stood by. A scuffle later broke out at the party, during which she was allegedly hit by a woman. Ashish Kapoor then dropped her home, threatening her with the purported video.

Actor's background

Ashish Kapoor has worked in several shows, including Saraswatichandra, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini.