Who is Ashish Kapoor? TV star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai arrested over rape allegations

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, best known for his role as Nikhil Deora in the hit television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape case. Police confirmed that the FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station in Delhi, and Kapoor was later held in Pune after authorities tracked his movements across multiple locations. Ashish Kapoor

What happened?

The complainant, a Gurugram-based professional, alleged she was sexually assaulted on August 11. According to the police, she claimed that Kapoor assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. She initially named Kapoor, his friend, the friend’s wife, and two unidentified individuals in her complaint. However, she later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape.

The woman also said that the assault was recorded on video, though investigators have stated that no footage has been recovered. She further alleged that the friend’s wife assaulted her outside the washroom — notably, the same woman who placed the PCR call to alert police. Kapoor was on the move before being traced and arrested.

A senior officer told Hindustan Times, “The team has been looking for him. He was earlier traced to Goa, but when the team reached, he slipped away. He was then traced to Pune, where he was found living with a friend and was arrested on Tuesday.” Police investigations remain ongoing, with no charges formally pressed against the other individuals named in the FIR.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, in Delhi, Kapoor began his career as an interior designer before moving into acting in 2010 with Ssshhh… Phir Koi Hai. His breakthrough came as Prince Uday Veer Singh in Dekha Ek Khwaab, which established him as a household name.

Over the years, Kapoor became a familiar face on Indian television with roles in Bandini, Saraswatichandra, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Woh Apna Sa, Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, and the reality show Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage. His most popular performance was as Nikhil in the long-running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

His personal life

Kapoor’s personal life has also drawn public attention. He dated his Dekha Ek Khwaab co-star Priyal Gor, as well as Albanian model Ilda Kroni. In 2021, he became engaged to TV producer Pearl Grey, with the couple even getting matching tattoos, though the relationship ended a year later. Kapoor has since deleted his Instagram account.