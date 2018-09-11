 TV show guest collapses during live broadcast, dies in Srinagar | india news | Hindustan Times
TV show guest collapses during live broadcast, dies in Srinagar

Rita Jitendra, former secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, was a guest on ‘Good Morning J&K’ programme when she suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2018 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A video of her collapse during the show has gone viral on social media.(AFP File Photo/representative image)

A TV show guest died while giving a talk on a live programme on Doordarshan’s DD Kashir channel on Monday morning.

Rita Jitendra, former secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, was talking about her life on ‘Good Morning J&K’ programme when she suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

She was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“She suffered a cardiac arrest during the TV programme and was brought here. Our doctors tried to revive her but she was already dead,” said Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of SMHS.

A video of her collapse during the show has gone viral on social media.

The programme, held between 8 am and 9 am, often invites prominent personalities from different fields to talk about their lives and professions.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 11:04 IST

