TVK chief Vijay meets agitating farmers, extends support against Paradur airport

Actor Vijay, in his first public outreach after launching his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) last year, attacked the DMK government on Monday and met with locals protesting against the Paradur airport Kancheepuram district and extending them support. Amid a high security cover, actor Vijay addressed the locals, who are primarily farmers, on the 910th day of their protest against the project (PTI)

Amid a high security cover, the actor addressed the locals, who are primarily farmers, on the 910th day of their protest against the project. He demanded the DMK to change the location of the proposed greenfield airport from Paradur in Kancheepuram district, which is an agrarian and low lying area.

“This has become the right place for me to start the journey,” Vijay from a campaign vehicle told a crowd of his fans and locals. “I am not against growth, but I am saying only that the airport shouldn’t come here. A decision to build an airport by destroying 90% of the agrarian land in this place can only be taken by an anti-people government.”

Vijay questioned why the DMK had opposed major infrastructure projects such as the eight-lane expressway in Salem and the Kattuppalli port project while they were in opposition but showed double standards while they in ruling. “You support the farmers when you are in the opposition and abandon them when you are in power? I don’t understand this. People have realised it too,” Vijay said. “I demand the government to return the lands already acquired for this airport project. Build your airport in places that don’t affect agrarian lands.”

For the Paradur airport, the residents of 13 villages in Parandur will have to make way for land acquisition of 4,791.29 acres, of which 2,605 acres are wetlands.

On Sunday, finance minister Thangam Thennarasu spoke on the importance of the proposed Parandur airport. “Let him (Vijay) meet the protesters, anyone can. But, this airport is not just important for Tamil Nadu but for the economic growth of the country,” he said. The new international greenfield airport, 70-km from Chennai will be built latest by 2030 at a cost of ₹20,000-crore with a capacity to handle 10-crore passengers a year.

According to the government and experts from the industries and aviation sector, the second airport will bring in more investment and air traffic, which can help in the growth of Tamil Nadu. “It will support our aim to be a $ 1 trillion economy by 2030 and thereby the entire southern region and the country,” the minister said.