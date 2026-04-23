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TVK chief Vijay targets ‘evil force’ DMK in twin-seat debut | 5 facts about the leader

C Joseph Vijay, known as Thalapathy, leaves behind a glittering film career to lead Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:11 pm IST
By Yamini C S
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C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, is the founder and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a leading contender in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

Born in 1974, he transitioned from a three-decade-long career as a cinema superstar to full-time politics in 2024, announcing that he has "thrown away his rich life" to serve the people.

For the April 23 polls, Vijay is contesting from two seats: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East, positioning his party as the only "pure force" capable of defeating the "evil force" of the ruling DMK.

Under the symbol of a Whistle, Vijay has launched a solo campaign, refusing all alliances to maintain his party's “secular social justice principles”. His platform focuses on youth welfare, drug eradication, and timely government exams, notably promising monthly financial assistance of 4,000 for graduates and 2,500 for women.

Voting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections is taking place on April 23 while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yamini C S

Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.

politics tamil nadu tamil nadu election tamil nadu assembly tamil nadu assembly election 2026 assembly election assembly elections election elections vijay actor vijay
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