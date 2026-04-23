TVK chief Vijay targets ‘evil force’ DMK in twin-seat debut | 5 facts about the leader

C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, is the founder and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a leading contender in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. (@TVKHQITWingOffl)

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Born in 1974, he transitioned from a three-decade-long career as a cinema superstar to full-time politics in 2024, announcing that he has "thrown away his rich life" to serve the people.

For the April 23 polls, Vijay is contesting from two seats: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East, positioning his party as the only "pure force" capable of defeating the "evil force" of the ruling DMK.

Under the symbol of a Whistle, Vijay has launched a solo campaign, refusing all alliances to maintain his party's “secular social justice principles”. His platform focuses on youth welfare, drug eradication, and timely government exams, notably promising monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,500 for women.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being a newcomer, his campaign has been marked by high-stakes legal battles over his final film, Jananayakan, and an ongoing CBI investigation into a tragic 2025 stampede in Karur. 5 key facts about TVK Chief Vijay Record wealth & assets: In his 2026 election affidavit, Vijay declared total assets worth ₹ 624.73 crore, making him the richest candidate in the Tamil Nadu polls. This includes ₹ 404.58 crore in movable assets and ₹ 220.15 crore in immovable properties. Personal life controversy: Amid his political debut, Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce in early 2026 after nearly 28 years of marriage, alleging "mental cruelty" and "marital betrayal." Vijay has accused his political opponents of leaking this personal news 30 days before the election to derail his campaign. The Karur stampede & CBI: Vijay has been grilled by the CBI multiple times regarding a September 2025 stampede at his Karur rally that claimed 41 lives. While the DMK government blames TVK's lack of experience, Vijay alleges the tragedy is being used as a political tool to silence him. "MGR 2.0" strategy: Vijay frequently invokes the legacy of legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR), claiming he will replicate MGR’s success by storming to power as a cinematic icon. He often quotes MGR’s famous line: “If I aim, I won't miss. If I might miss, I won't aim at all”. Solo "lion" approach: Refusing to join the NDA or the DMK-led alliance, Vijay's general secretary claimed the actor declined an offer for the Chief Minister post (shared for 2.5 years) and 50% of seats from another party, insisting that TVK will contest all 234 seats alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being a newcomer, his campaign has been marked by high-stakes legal battles over his final film, Jananayakan, and an ongoing CBI investigation into a tragic 2025 stampede in Karur. 5 key facts about TVK Chief Vijay Record wealth & assets: In his 2026 election affidavit, Vijay declared total assets worth ₹ 624.73 crore, making him the richest candidate in the Tamil Nadu polls. This includes ₹ 404.58 crore in movable assets and ₹ 220.15 crore in immovable properties. Personal life controversy: Amid his political debut, Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce in early 2026 after nearly 28 years of marriage, alleging "mental cruelty" and "marital betrayal." Vijay has accused his political opponents of leaking this personal news 30 days before the election to derail his campaign. The Karur stampede & CBI: Vijay has been grilled by the CBI multiple times regarding a September 2025 stampede at his Karur rally that claimed 41 lives. While the DMK government blames TVK's lack of experience, Vijay alleges the tragedy is being used as a political tool to silence him. "MGR 2.0" strategy: Vijay frequently invokes the legacy of legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran (MGR), claiming he will replicate MGR’s success by storming to power as a cinematic icon. He often quotes MGR’s famous line: “If I aim, I won't miss. If I might miss, I won't aim at all”. Solo "lion" approach: Refusing to join the NDA or the DMK-led alliance, Vijay's general secretary claimed the actor declined an offer for the Chief Minister post (shared for 2.5 years) and 50% of seats from another party, insisting that TVK will contest all 234 seats alone. {{/usCountry}}

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Voting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections is taking place on April 23 while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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