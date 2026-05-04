TVK's V Saminathan loses Lawspet seat to All India NR Congress in Puducherry

V. Saminathan is a seasoned political figure from the Union Territory of Puducherry, known for his long association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his role in strengthening the party’s presence in the region over several decades. He entered active politics in the early 1990s, at a time when BJP had a relatively limited footprint in Puducherry politics compared to larger regional and national players. Track updates on Puducherry election results File photo of Saminathan with TVK chief Vijay.

Background Saminthan has served as the President of the BJP Puducherry unit three times, making him one of the key figures in the party’s state-level structure.

Saminathan belongs to the Sengunthar community and has been politically active in Puducherry, particularly in the Lawspet constituency

In the 2016 Puducherry Legislative Assembly election, he contested from Lawspet as a BJP candidate and received 8,891 votes. He did not win the seat. Despite the loss, his candidature contributed to BJP’s vote presence and organisational visibility in the constituency.

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In 2017, he was nominated as a Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly by the Central Government and served until 2021. This nomination provided him a legislative role without a direct electoral victory.

He also served as the president of BJP puducherry unit before moving to Tamilaga Vettri Kazgham in 2025.

About the constituency Lawspet is one of the 30 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry, India. It falls under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency and was established in 1964. The constituency is numbered 11 and has no reservation status. As per electoral records, it has a voter base of around 32,000 electors, making it a moderately sized urban constituency within Puducherry district.